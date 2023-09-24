National Drive Electric Week event held in Portland to raise awareness for EV options

The nationwide initiative is to raise awareness for electric vehicle options, which a study shows is growing in popularity across Maine.

In 2022, more than 6,800 Mainers owned or leased electric cars, which was five times more than in 2018, according to a study from the Natural Resources Council of Maine.

EV drivers lined up their cars near Portland's Back Cove, letting people take test drives and ask questions. An event coordinator said, oftentimes, one of the big questions concerns the state's EV infrastructure.

"I think this is a great venue for folks who are on the fence to be able to talk to owners," Paul Leblond, the event coordinator, said. "I myself, before I purchased my first EV, I was on the fence thinking 'Oh gee, you know what, giving up the gasoline?' But right now there are so many opportunities and so many places now to be able to charge, and it's just growing."

According to Efficiency Maine, there are 441 charging station locations throughout Maine.

In April, Efficiency Maine announced it would be adding 51 Level 2 EV charging stations, providing 127 ports to rural communities by the end of the year with the help of the Governor's Energy Office. Its director said the state will invest more than $27 million of federal funds in the coming years to help expand Maine's EV infrastructure.