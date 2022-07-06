Death at Cumberland County Jail under investigation

One person was found unresponsive in their cell just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, jail officials said.

PORTLAND, Maine — Local and state officials are investigating the death Wednesday of a person incarcerated at the Cumberland County Jail.

A corrections officer found the person unresponsive in their cell just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, Capt. John Costello of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a release Wednesday afternoon.

Jail security and medical staff and then Portland rescue were not able to resuscitate the person, Costello said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

The person's name was not released pending notification of next of kin.