Cyclist seriously injured in Portland collision

PORTLAND, Maine — A cyclist was seriously injured after a collision Saturday afternoon in Portland.

The 44-year-old woman and a car driven by a 31-year-old woman collided at the intersection of Mellen Street and Park Avenue around 2:30 p.m., according to a news release issued by the Portland Police Department.

The cyclist was brought to Maine Medical Center with injuries considered life-threatening, the release states. The driver of the car was brought to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Police have not identified the driver or the cyclist, and no charges have been filed, the release states.

Police have asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call 207-874-8532 or 207-874-8575.