Cyclist, 44, succumbs to injuries suffered in Portland collision

The collision took place at a busy intersection in the Old Port on Saturday afternoon.

PORTLAND, Maine — A cyclist died Saturday evening after colliding with a car at the intersection of Mellen Street and Park Avenue, Portland Police Department spokesperson David Signer confirmed Sunday to NEWS CENTER Maine.

The 44-year-old woman collided with a car driven by a 31-year-old woman at the intersection around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release issued Saturday by the Portland Police Department.

The driver of the car was brought to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Police have not identified the driver or the cyclist, and no charges have been filed, the release states.