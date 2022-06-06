Inmate at Cumberland County Jail has died

The death is being investigated by Portland police and the Maine Department of Corrections

PORTLAND, Maine — An inmate at the Cumberland County Jail was found dead Saturday, according to a news release issued by the county sheriff's office.

The inmate, whose name has not been released, was found unresponsive in their cell on Saturday, the release states, and life-saving efforts done by the jail's medical staff and Portland MEDCU were unsuccessful.

The death is being investigated by the Portland Police Department, the medical examiner's office, and the Maine Department of Corrections, the release states.

The cause of death will later be determined by the chief medical examiner's office.