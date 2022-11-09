Biddeford man dies at Cumberland County Jail

The Biddeford man was recently discharged from a nearby hospital following a medical procedure.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Biddeford man died at Cumberland County Jail on Wednesday morning.

The resident, Richard Putze, 62, was found unresponsive in his cell while a corrections officer was doing rounds in the medical unit, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

The corrections officer called for help, and staff began life-saving efforts, according to Costello. Portland MEDCU arrived shortly after to assist, but resuscitation was unsuccessful.

Costello said in the release Putze was recently discharged from a nearby hospital following a medical procedure.

The incident is under investigation by the Portland Police Department, Maine Department of Corrections, and the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

According to Costello, all proper notifications have been made. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.