PORTLAND, Maine — We are learning more about what happened the night Isahak Muse was shot and killed at a home in Portland.

Army sergeant Mark Cardilli Junior pleaded not guilty to murder in court earlier this week.

According to court documents Cardilli told police he fatally shot Muse in the chest in self-defense.

However, according to an affidavit, an autopsy indicates Muse was shot in the back.

Police say Cardilli was at his parents' home when an argument escalated into violence last month.

Cardilli allegedly told investigators he fired at Muse who was dating his teenage sister after he refused to leave the house.

Cardili was arrested Friday after being indicted by a grand jury.