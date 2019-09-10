PORTLAND, Maine — A structure with room for cars, housing and retail is the first proposed part of a major redevelopment project in the downtown of Maine's largest city.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the company North River IV has filed a proposal to convert a city-block sized parking lot in downtown Portland near the Old Port. The proposal was filed late last month with the Portland Planning and Urban Development Department.

The department says the parking structure would have 1,000 spaces on seven levels, 24 housing units and room for office and retail space.

The parking garage would serve the company's other plans for the area including a hotel, shopping and offices.

A 10-year master plan shows another nearby parking lot would be converted as part of this long-term development.

Portland Press Herald

