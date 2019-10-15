PORTLAND, Maine — A popular Portland building is being sold in a multi-million dollar deal.

The building, at 142 Free Street in Portland, has been the Children's Museum's home for decades. The sale of building to the Portland Museum of Art (PMA) was announced Tuesday.

Officials at the Children's Museum & Theatre say the sale paves the way for a new location at Thompson's Point in Portland. Officials with the Children's Museum say the move will mean they can entertain and teach twice as many children in the new space. Officials expect new exhibits along with a capital campaign will be announced in the coming months.

The Thompson's Point location for the Children's Museum will be friendly to public transportation. The Children's Museum on Free Street will remain open while the new museum is being built. The new museum is expected to ready in late 2020 or early 2021.

Portland Museum of Art sits directly adjacent to the Free Street location and has plans to use the building to expand but officials said they have no specific redevelopment plans for the property.

