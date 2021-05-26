Children's Museum and Theatre of Maine set for June opening on Portland's Thompson's Point

Museum officials say the new location will include new features such as a 100-seat theatre and an entire floor devoted to arts, culture, and community.

PORTLAND, Maine — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above aired Feb. 1, 2021.

The Children's Museum and Theatre of Maine has been shut down throughout most of the pandemic, but museum officials have still been busy moving from Portland's Old Port to Thompson's Point.

A post on the museum's Facebook page Wednesday said it plans to welcome visitors at its new location beginning Thursday, June 24.

The groundbreaking for the brand new building on Thompson's Point took place in November of 2019. Once it opens, visitors will be able to see classic favorites taken from the old museum, like the lobster boat and fish market. They'll also see new features like a 100-seat state-of-the-art theatre, a science center, an entire floor devoted to arts, culture, and community, and over a half-acre of outdoor play area.

"We've incorporated Maine into every facet of this museum. We are the Children's Museum and Theatre of Maine and we took that really seriously," the museum's executive director, Julie Butcher Pezzino, told NEWS CENTER Maine back in February. "You'll see that in the lobster boat, the new chowder shack. I don't want to give too much away because there'll be more that we'll announce in the coming months."

The new museum will end up costing about $14 million. The Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine said in its Facebook post Wednesday it surpassed its $14 million goal and raised over $15 million dollars from over 500 donors

Capital campaign chair Barbee Gilman said they've been supported by companies across the state.

"The support from the state of Maine and the corporate area is astounding," Gilman said. "We're so proud to have sponsors for all of the different exhibit areas."

Gilman said getting Maine companies on board with this project isn't a hard sell.

"Who doesn't want to support kids and education?!"

Here is the admission cost information we received from the museum in February:

Memberships: A whole year of general admission starts at $100 for an adult and a child.

One-time admission tickets: $15 per person for anyone over 17 months of age.

Scholarships and discounted admissions:

Member discounts: admission for Museum & Theatre members is FREE year-round! Members also receive a 10% discount on theatre performances, store purchases, workshops, and events.

admission for Museum & Theatre members is FREE year-round! Members also receive a 10% discount on theatre performances, store purchases, workshops, and events. First Fridays: on the first Friday of every month, the Museum & Theatre is open late from 5-8 pm. During that time admission is $2 per person.

on the first Friday of every month, the Museum & Theatre is open late from 5-8 pm. During that time admission is $2 per person. Group rate (requires advance booking): $8.50-$9.50. For details on group visits, please click here.

$8.50-$9.50. For details on group visits, please click here. Military & Veteran Discount: $3 per person with a valid military, military family, or veteran id.

$3 per person with a valid military, military family, or veteran id. Senior Discount: Good for 10% off admission for the senior(s) in question

Good for 10% off admission for the senior(s) in question Two-day Pass: $18 per person. Contact the front desk for purchase.

$18 per person. Contact the front desk for purchase. Library Discount: Check with your library to see if they're a member and get details on how to use this discount for reduced price admission!

Check with your library to see if they're a member and get details on how to use this discount for reduced price admission! Non-profit Discount: Check with your non-profit organization to see if they're a member and get details on how to use this discount!

Check with your non-profit organization to see if they're a member and get details on how to use this discount! Scholarships: To apply for free admission and free or reduced-price memberships, click here.

To apply for free admission and free or reduced-price memberships, click here. Affiliate discount programs:

AAA Discount: Good for 10% off admission with a current AAA card

ACM Reciprocal Network Admission: Half off regular admission for up to 6 people; one member named on the card must be present. Member card and identification should be presented.

Reduced, affordable admission through Museums for All: If you have an EBT (Electronic Benefit Transfer) card, simply show it when you arrive to pay $3 admission per person (saving $8.50). Through Museums for All, we're partnering with museums across the country to make sure everyone can experience the best museums have to offer. To find other participating museums, visit Museums for All.