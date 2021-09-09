Catholic Charities Maine to help Afghans resettle in the state

Catholic Charities Maine has been approved to resettle 67 to 100 Afghans through March 30, 2022.

PORTLAND, Maine — Catholic Charities Maine will help relocate Afghans to the state as part of a new Afghan Placement and Assistance (APA) Program created by the federal government.

CCM is contracted to provide 90 days of services to APA program participants to help with their resettlement in Maine, including housing, education, and employment support. The Afghans' arrival date has not been scheduled yet, but the organization has been approved to resettle 67 to 100 people from Afghanistan through March 30, 2022.

Afghans entering the U.S. through the APA program do not have refugee status, but they are being granted entrance for their support of and work with the U.S. during their time in Afghanistan, according to a press release.

Upon arrival in the U.S., they will need to apply for asylum, but they differ from traditional asylum seekers because they will: