PORTLAND, Maine — Students of Casco Bay High School in Portland returned to the classroom Thursday, following a social media threat that left the school closed on Wednesday.

"It was a relief to have everybody back," said CBHS Principal Derek Pierce.

Thursday evening, Casco Bay High School opened its doors to students and parents to discuss how the school and police handled the situation this week. There was very low attendance, with only four parents, and two students; however, those in attendance were pleased with the collaborative response.

"For me, it's the impression that the child has, and my child felt really good today and safe," said one mother during the round table meeting.

Casco Bay High School's Principal Derek Pierce, Portland Public Schools Superintendent Xavier Botana and Portland Police Chief Frank Clark were all at the meeting to answer questions on how the situation was handled.

"Likely, something is more bluster than substance, but we have to take that bluster super seriously in 2019," said Pierce.

School officials and police say they were notified of a threat made over Snapchat Tuesday afternoon, and proceeded to cancel classes for the following day that evening. Police arrested a 17-year-old boy in Westbrook on Wednesday, Nov. 20, around 9 a.m. for the threat and charged him with terrorizing.

Portland Police said officers seized a BB-gun that looked like a more powerful firearm during the teen's arrest. The young man was issued a juvenile summons and, as part of his conditions of release, he is banned from school property.

That teen has been released into the custody of his parents.

Thursday morning when school resumed, students met in their advisory rooms, as well as with the whole school to discuss the incident.

"Kids had a chance to debrief and connect with each other so they could return to learning again," said Pierce. The main of focus of the school now, however, is to move forward and heal.

"It's definitely a process and it impacts every kid differently, and it's about knowing each kid, and knowing what they need and being there for them." added Pierce.