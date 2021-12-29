Carbon monoxide exposure sickens 3 people at Portland food pantry

Portland fire chief said the source of carbon monoxide exposure came from a forklift inside of Wayside Food Programs.

PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's note: The above video aired on Dec. 24.

Three volunteers at Wayside Food Programs were taken to the hospital Wednesday for treatment of carbon monoxide poisoning, Portland police spokesperson David Singer told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Crews arrived at 135 Walton St. around 1:25 p.m. for reports of people in the building feeling sick, Portland Fire Department Capt. John Brennan said.

The building was evacuated and crews found the carbon monoxide level had reached more than 400 parts per million. Brennan said it took them about 90 minutes to get the levels back to zero. Crews cleared the building by about 3 p.m.

Officials are confident that the carbon monoxide came from a forklift inside the building.

Brennan said the exposure to carbon monoxide did not appear to be life-threatening and he expected the people to be released from the hospital later today.

