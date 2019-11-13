PORTLAND, Maine — Employees at a Portland restaurant got quite a scare Wednesday morning when a driver's brakes went out, sending his car crashing into their building.

"They thought something exploded," Dave Mallari is the owner of Sinful Kitchen, a eatery on Brighton Avenue in Portland.

Mallari says the driver crashed into the corner of his building, destroying his porch and severing a gas line around 7:45 a.m. just before the restaurant opened.

Luckily no one was injuried. The employees heard the crash and ran out to find the driver.

Mallari says the restaurant will be closed for a couple of days. A structural engineer and the gas company have to make sure the building is safe before they open for business, Mallari says. He hopes that will be by Friday.

In a light-hearted post on social media, Mallari joked:

"Contrary to this guy’s opinion we do not have a drive-thru."

