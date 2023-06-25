Body found in Presumpscot River Sunday afternoon

A dive team was called to recover the body found near the Riverside Golf Course.

PORTLAND, Maine — Shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the banks of the Presumpscot River for a report of a body discovered in the river near the Riverside Golf Course, a release from the Portland Police Department said.

"A man and a woman were floating on the river when they discovered the body and notified police," the release said.

A dive team with Portland police was called to remove the body from the river

"The deceased appears to have been in the water for an extended period of time," the release stated.

Police said the remains were taken to the chief medical examiner's office for identification and to determine a cause and manner of death.

Investigators ask anyone who may have information that can assist in this case to call them at (207) 874-8575.

