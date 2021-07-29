65-year-old woman is Portland's oldest lifeguard

Barbara Linnehan Smith isn't letting that title stop her and said she has a passion for the job

PORTLAND, Maine — 65-year-old Barbara Linnehan Smith is taking home the title of Portland's oldest lifeguard. She has been lifeguarding for 50 years, starting at the age of 15.

"Water has always been part of my passion," Linnehan said.

She retired from her full-time job as an adaptive physical education teacher and lifeguards a few times a week.

"You kind of want to defy the odds so to speak, and it's like I'm 65, I'm ready to go for a little bit more," Linnehan said.

She said she and others her age make great lifeguards because they have more time. The city of Portland agrees, especially with a national lifeguard shortage.

"People have been here a long time and have a true passion for being around the water and sharing that passion with others and keeping people safe and it's great when we bring new guards on because we have a built-in mentor system," said Colleen Lepage, aquatics supervisor for the city of Portland.

Linnehan said she hopes other people her age find something to keep them active.

"Don't let it stop you. Just keep going. You are as young as you feel," Linnehan said.

Linnehan said she has to recertify every two years and said she will reassess whether she wants to keep lifeguarding then.