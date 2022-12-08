40 Maine children officially become U.S. citizens Thursday

Two citizenship ceremonies were held at the Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine in Portland.

PORTLAND, Maine — Years of hard work and patience paid off for 40 families on Thursday as dozens of Maine children took the oath to officially become American citizens.

The two ceremonies were held at the Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine in Portland. It was the first citizenship event held at the museum's new location.

“We know that this is a very momentous occasion in these children’s lives, and they’ve worked quite hard to get here," Museum Executive Director Julie Butcher Pezzino said. “To have it in the new building is extra special.”

Kids from nearly a dozen countries were in attendance with their parents there in support and taking pictures of the milestone event.

Fatimah and Ahmed Ali moved from Iraq to Biddeford seven years ago. Their father worked with the U.S. Army in their home country and because of his help, he was awarded citizenship in the U.S.

The two are now at Biddeford High School, Fatimah is a senior and Ahmed is a freshman.

“The first day I got here, I considered myself as an American citizen, so I’m so proud to be here," Fatimah said.

“Now we can proudly say we’re American citizens and stay in this country as long as possible," Ahmed added.

The youngest child who became a citizen Thursday was a five-year-old originally from Vietnam.

The Ahmed siblings shared advice with fellow immigrants or refugees, telling them to share their stories with their classmates and friends so their culture can be better understood.

While Maine's winter weather may have come as a surprise, Fatimah and Ahmed said they are actually excited for this year's first snowfall.

All the parents in the crowd also went through the citizenship process before their kids were honored with their certificates.

While Thursday was the first citizenship ceremony at the Children's Museum's new location, Pezzino said it won't be the last.

“It’s really a wonderful opportunity to be a community resource," she added.