PORTLAND, Maine — A person was stabbed Thursday during an altercation in Portland between the city's Bayside and Downtown neighborhoods.
It happened at about 4 p.m. in the area of 45 Portland St., located near Oxford Street and the Preble Street Resource Center Day Shelter.
Portland police described the victim as a male and said he was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
A male suspect was gone upon arrival, Det. Sgt. Kevin Cashman said.
Police said they felt there was no danger to the public.