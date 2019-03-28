PORTLAND, Maine — A person was stabbed Thursday during an altercation in Portland between the city's Bayside and Downtown neighborhoods.

It happened at about 4 p.m. in the area of 45 Portland St., located near Oxford Street and the Preble Street Resource Center Day Shelter.

Portland police described the victim as a male and said he was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

A male suspect was gone upon arrival, Det. Sgt. Kevin Cashman said.

Police said they felt there was no danger to the public.

The area of Portland Street and Oxford Street in Portland

Google