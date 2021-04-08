Dead man, injured woman identified in Portland house fire

Portland police say David Goodell, 73, died in the fire and his partner Mary Ann Larrabee was injured.

PORTLAND, Maine — A 73-year-old man was found dead and a 53-year-old woman was hospitalized as the result of a fire at a home in Portland on Aug. 4.

Portland police identified the deceased man Wednesday as David G. Goodell and the injured woman and his partner as Mary Ann Larrabee.

Portland police spokesperson David Singer said the fire was considered suspicious at the time of the incident. The fire remains under investigation by Portland police, fire, and the Maine State Fire Marshal's Office.

Portland Fire Chief Keith Gautreau said the first floor of the home at 107 Broadway was on fire when first responders got there around 8:15 a.m.

Officials found Larrabee on the front lawn when they arrived. She was treated and taken to an area hospital and was stable, according to Gautreau.

When firefighters arrived, Gautreau said they tried to knock down the fire as much as possible before doing a quick search, which yielded nothing. However, during a secondary search, Gautreau said they found a body.

Gautreau said no first responders were injured.

Gautreau said there was also minor damage to the exterior of a home next door.

“It was challenging for about 20 minutes," he said. "It was very challenging, there was a lot of fire. [Responders’] primary objective was to protect that home next to it and then they extinguished the fire.”