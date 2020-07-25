Portland voters to decide on removal of cannabis cap in November

The Portland City Clerk has announced enough valid signatures have been submitted to put a citizen's initiative to remove the cannabis cap on the November ballot.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland City Clerk has announced that enough valid signatures have been submitted to place a citizen's initiative on the November ballot that would remove the cap on marijuana businesses in Portland, Maine.

On July 17th, local advocates turned in over 2,400 signatures to put the petition on the ballot.

At the August 3rd city council meeting, there will be a first reading of the order, and the council is expected to set a public hearing for August 31, 2020, according to David Boyer, local resident and advocate, and former campaign manager for Eric Brakey.

Boyer said in a statement, "The state has proved that it will not defend Maine from outside, big corporations entering our cannabis industry. A fair and open market will allow for Maine's small businesses to compete and Portland voters were more than happy to sign our petition to keep Maine's cannabis industry local. At a time of such economic uncertainty, it does not make sense to cap legal jobs and legal businesses. We are confident that Portland voters will endorse cannabis regulations rooted in fairness and inclusivity this November."