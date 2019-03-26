PORTLAND, Maine — The City of Portland is still grappling with where to build a new shelter to better house the city's homeless population.

A public hearing is set for Tuesday night to discuss three locations closer to downtown.

This after concerned residents shot down a proposal to build on Brighton Ave. near the Westbrook city line in November.

Critics say the proposed 150-bed facility is too much to squeeze in one area while others say it does not go far enough to meet the demand.

The current Oxford Street Shelter that a new facility would replace can hold a maximum of 154 people with mats on the floor. Even more people often spill over to nearby Preble Street.

The City’s Health & Humans Service and Public Safety Committee hopes to hear more from the public about

Maine State Housing Authority data shows the city has the largest number of ‘long term stayers’ in the state.

There is a piece of land on Riverside Street and another on Commercial Street near the Casco Bay Bridge. Both of those are already owned by the city.

The other proposed site is near the Cumberland County Jail in Libbytown that is now owned by the state and where the city is looking to put a new public safety building.

More than 6,400 people were living in shelters in Maine last year, according to the Housing Authority.

Tuesday’s hearing is set for 5:30 p.m. at Portland City Hall.

Councilors on the committee say a final location proposal will likely be brought before the council next month.