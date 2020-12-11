Portland sees spike in overdoses through early November

The Portland Police Department reports five overdose deaths and seven overdose calls in the first 10 days of November.

PORTLAND, Maine — The city of Portland is reporting a spike in overdoses and overdose deaths through the first 10 days of November.

According to the Portland Police Department, there have been five overdose deaths since the first of the month. In that same time period, the department says it has responded to seven other overdose calls in which an officer or bystander used Narcan, an overdose reversal drug, to save a life.

"The tragic impacts of substance use disorders are all too real,” Portland Police Chief Frank Clark said in a statement.

The Portland Police Department calls this spike 'troubling' and are currently unable to definitively link these overdoses to one specific substance.

Amid this concerning rise in overdoses across the city, the Portland Police Department is looking to remind residents of free resources available to the community.

There are 20 sharps containers on public property located throughout Portland that can be used for proper disposal of needles. Since May 1, the department says it has collected more than 1,000 needles.

Also, Portland offers a certified Needle Exchange Program at the India Street Public Health Center. The program offers a one-for-one syringe exchange service as well as referrals to local resources. Any non-certified exchange is cautioned against operating in the city.