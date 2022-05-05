Sea Dogs will have a Patrick Dempsey bobblehead night

The bobblehead features Dempsey riding a bicycle in the Dempsey Challenge. He is also scheduled to throw out the first pitch at the game.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above aired on Sept. 26, 2021.

If you've been mcdreamin' of a Patrick Dempsey bobblehead giveaway, you're in luck. The Portland Sea Dogs are hosting one at the end of the month.

The giveaway, presented by the Dempsey Center and Man Up to Cancer, will take place 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, when the Sea Dogs host the New York Yankees' affiliate team Somerset Patriots at Hadlock Field.

The first 1,000 fans to enter the ballpark on May 25 will receive a bobblehead, according to a release from the Sea Dogs. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

The bobblehead features Dempsey riding a bicycle in the Dempsey Challenge, according to the Sea Dogs.

Lewiston native Dempsey is an actor, race car driver, and philanthropist, best known for his role as neurosurgeon Derek Shepherd in television drama "Grey's Anatomy."

In response to his mother’s cancer battle, he founded the Dempsey Center with the mission to help make life better for people impacted by cancer. There are two physical centers in Lewiston and South Portland, and there's a virtual platform called Dempsey Connects. The center’s team of experts provides curated, holistic care to people impacted by cancer in Maine and beyond.

Dempsey is scheduled to be at the game with Man Up to Cancer founder Trevor Maxwell. The Sea Dogs said Dempsey will throw the ceremonial first pitch.

“We’re grateful to the Portland Sea Dogs for hosting the Dempsey Center and Man Up to Cancer," Dempsey said in the Sea Dogs' release. "It is always wonderful to be back home in Maine, and I’m looking forward to Trevor and I connecting with everyone at the Sea Dogs game on the 25th to share how we can help more Mainers impacted by cancer."