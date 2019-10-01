The Boston Red Sox have named Joe Oliver the new manager of the Portland Sea Dogs!

Joe joins the Sea Dogs as the team's 14th manager and eighth manager since the team became a Red Sox affiliate. He is replacing Darren Fenster, who was promoted as minor league outfield/base-running coordinator for the Red Sox .

This is Joe's sixth year as a minor league manager, all of which took place within the Red Sox system. Joe worked with the High-A Salem Red Sox for the three previous seasons, stacking up a 223 to 193 record. His first two years as manager were for Short-Season Lowell.

Joe made his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 1989 and was a member of the 1990 World Series Champion Reds. He was named the team's MVP in 1992. During his 12-year major league career, Joe also played with the Milwaukee Brewers, Detroit Tigers, Seattle Mariners, Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Yankees and had a brief stint with the Red Sox in 2001.

In addition to Joe, Paul Abbot will be returning for his second season as the Sea Dog's pitching coach. The team also hired Lee May Junior (hitting coach), Scott Gallon (trainer), and Ben Chadwick (Strength and Conditioning Coach).