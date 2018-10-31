PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Each year, National Sandwich Day lands on the 6th of November. This year, that lands on a Saturday. In Portland, a new donut shop called HiFi Donuts has become popular for its unique take on donuts.

But why stop at breakfast?

For lunch, HiFi takes a unique shot at a fried chicken sandwich using a honey-glazed donut as the bun.

A deep-fried chicken breast is sandwiched between a sliced donut.

Paired with lettuce, tomato and a mayo mixed with a popular hot sauce from the chef’s home country of England, the “Peri Peri Fried Chicken Sandwich” has made its mark in one of the fastest growing foodie destinations in America.

