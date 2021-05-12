Portland restaurant giving out vaccine boosters

'Chaval' in Portland hosted a vaccine booster clinic on Sunday and plans to host another clinic next weekend.

PORTLAND, Maine — There was a long line outside of Chaval restaurant in Portland on Sunday afternoon, and it wasn't for people waiting for a table.

The restaurant hosted a vaccine booster clinic, partnering with Local Roots Health Care. Folks could choose their boosters of Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson.

With appointments becoming more difficult to find and reports of some being canceled, the restaurant owners wanted to make it as accessible as possible for their neighbors to get their boosters.

Chaval owner Ilma Lopez said, "We're a neighborhood place; we're right next to a school, and we're in this together. So the healthier we all are, the sooner we can pass the page."

Chaval bar manager Asher Boisvert said, "It shouldn't be-- you have to drive 45 minutes just to find out it was canceled-- it should be in your own backyard."

Other businesses, like Portland's Little Woodford's coffee shop, have hosted similar events.

Chaval will be hosting another vaccine clinic at its restaurant on Pine Street in Portland next Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.