PORTLAND, Maine — The City of Portland is still grappling with where to build a new shelter to better house the city's homeless population.

A public hearing Tuesday night allowed Portland residents to discuss three locations closer to downtown.

This after concerned residents shot down a proposal to build on Brighton Ave. near the Westbrook city line in November.

There is a piece of land on Riverside Street and another on Commercial Street near the Casco Bay Bridge. Both of those are already owned by the city.

The other proposed site is near the Cumberland County Jail in Libbytown that is now owned by the state and where the city is looking to put a new public safety building.

Many Portland residents don't like any of the options.

"Let me start by saying that all three sites are far less than optimal. Riverside street is way too far away from services, in-town jobs, medical facilities, and most everything else that residents would need access to," Caroyln Silvias said.

"Number two. A homeless shelter built on the doorstep of the county jail blurs the line between a shelter stay and incarceration," one Portland resident said.

"Angelo’s acre seems like the best of the three, being downtown and relatively close to services, although there have been safety concerns about being close to the working waterfront and high traffic areas," said Jim Devine.

The current Oxford Street Shelter that a new facility would replace can hold a maximum of 154 people with mats on the floor. Even more people often spill over to nearby Preble Street.

Many who spoke Tuesday night on the behalf of the West End and Libbytown felt overwhelmed by the proposal.

"It feels like every time this neighborhood starts getting better, the city throws another obstacle our way," one Libbytown resident said.

Critics say the proposed 150-bed facility is too much to squeeze in one area while others say it does not go far enough to meet the demand.

"Should homeless clients in an emergency shelter intended to provide short term assessment and stabilization really be regarded as neighbors?" asked one West End resident.

More than 6,400 people were living in shelters in Maine last year, according to the Housing Authority.

"The fact is that the city has been working on this for years, and we are in crisis, and we have got to move forward," said one Portland resident.

Councilors on the committee say a final location proposal will likely be brought before the council next month.