x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

Local News

Portland Public Schools warns of scammers asking for donations to athletic program

In a post on its website, the district cautioned the public or businesses not to make donations to anyone claiming they are raising funds for that purpose.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Phone call from unknown number late at night. Scam, fraud or phishing with smartphone concept. Prank caller, scammer or stranger. Man answering to incoming call. Hoax person with fake identity.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Public Schools (PPS) is alerting the community that it has not authorized any outside organization to raise funds for PPS athletics. 

In a post on its website, the district cautioned the public or businesses not to make donations to anyone claiming they are raising funds for that purpose.

Anyone approached for such a fraudulent fundraising effort on behalf of PPS is advised to contact the district, the Portland Police Department, and the consumer protection division of the Maine Attorney General’s office. 

Related Articles