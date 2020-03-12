Portland Public Schools warns of scammers asking for donations to athletic program

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Public Schools (PPS) is alerting the community that it has not authorized any outside organization to raise funds for PPS athletics.

In a post on its website, the district cautioned the public or businesses not to make donations to anyone claiming they are raising funds for that purpose.



Anyone approached for such a fraudulent fundraising effort on behalf of PPS is advised to contact the district, the Portland Police Department, and the consumer protection division of the Maine Attorney General’s office.