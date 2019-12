PORTLAND, Maine — In a tweet Monday, Portland police said "a suicidal subject was taken into custody after barricading himself in his apartment at 26 Greenleaf St. and starting a fire."

The department said the subject was taken to the hospital for exposure to smoke.

No first responders were injured.

If you are feeling the urge to harm yourself, there are resources for getting help. Call 1-888-568 for the Maine Crisis Hotline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for the national hotline.