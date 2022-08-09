Portland police seize around $35K in drugs

Sarah Hartley, 45, of Portland, has been charged with two counts of class A schedule W drugs, police say.

PORTLAND, Maine — A joint investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) and the Portland Police Department resulted in one person being charged in connection with distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl from a Portland apartment.

According to a news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss on Tuesday, 45-year-old Sarah Hartley of Portland has been charged with two counts of class A schedule W drugs.

The release says that the aggravating factor was a previous trafficking conviction. Hartley was transported to the Cumberland County Jail and her bail was set to $20,000 in cash.

"Over the past month, MDEA’s Cumberland Task Force, along with the Portland Police Department, have been investigating a group responsible for the distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl, from a St. John St. apartment," the release reports. "This investigation has included the purchase of both illicit drugs from this house."

MDEA agents and Portland police executed a search warrant on Monday at the St. John Street apartment, according to the release. Investigators seized around 180 grams of methamphetamine, 42 grams of fentanyl, and 49 grams of crack cocaine.

Additionally, the release says investigators seized around $15,300 in cash. The cash is suspected to be proceeds from the drug sales.

"The estimated street value of the drugs seized is approximately $35,000," the release reports.

The South Portland Police Department also assisted with the investigation.

The release states this investigation is still ongoing, and more arrests are likely to be made.