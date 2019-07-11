PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are searching for a suspect that fled the scene of a stabbing on Thursday.

According to a release from the Portland Police Department, a man from Portland, 35, was stabbed in the arm near the area of 18 Cedar Street. A tourniquet was applied to stop the bleeding until paramedics were on scene.

The man was taken to Maine Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect was described as a black male, 5'5", with long braids or dreadlocks. He was wearing a dark-colored shirt.

The incident is still under investigation, but it does not appear that the attack was random.

If anyone has information regarding this incident you are asked to call the police at (207) 874-8575.

