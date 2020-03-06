PORTLAND, Maine — The morning after more than 1,000 people marched across downtown Portland to protest police brutality -- most recently, the May 25 death of George Floyd, the 43-year-old Black man who died after former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nine minutes -- Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said violence and arrests that followed the "peaceful" protests were part of "a tale of two events."

Ten arrests were made late Tuesday night following what Portland police said was a peaceful protest across downtown Portland.

Beginning just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, Portland police vehicles led the protesters from Congress Square Park to the police department, where Portland Police Chief Frank Clark and others knelt with protesters for nine minutes prior to a brief rally.

The group was escorted to the Eastern Promenade and later returned to Congress Square Park, where organizers ended the protest.

After 9 p.m., though, police say a group of 100 to 200 people -- "peaceful protesters and agitators that were in the group" -- fought outside the police department, and just after 10:15 p.m. fireworks were set off, panicking some of the people.

A crowd of around 200 people has now gathered in front of the Portland Police Department. Some people are setting off fire works. Others are urging people to leave peacefully. @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/Gr7UgF2xYr — Hannah Dineen (@hannah_dineen) June 3, 2020

Officers issued an order to disperse and "were pelted with rocks, bottles, bricks and fireworks," Portland Police Chief Robert Martin said in a release. Police deployed pepper spray at about 10:42 p.m., and soon began making arrests.

Ten people, including nine Maine residents and one 31-year-old man from New York City, were arrested and charged with the misdemeanor crime of failure to disperse.

"I would say I've seen 'a tale of two events' each of the last two nights," Joyce said during a press briefing attended by local and state law enforcement. "The first part, people coming out wanting to be heard, wanting to send a nessage, wanting us to hear them, and then going home. And then another group, standing out, really creating antoher level. And I was reflecting last night during one event when we're hearing about peaceful protest ... and then immediately smoke bombs and fireworks being shot at the officers."

Watch the full press conference here:

Joyce continued, "We can't yell over each other. People want to be heard, I recommend that they call [their] local law enforcement. Set up a meeting. We are willing to listen ... the last part of the last two nights, nobody's being heard."

Yarmouth Police Chief Dan Gallant of the Maine Chiefs of Police Assoiciation said the Maine criminal justice community "stand[s] united with Maine people in mourning the senseless and unjust death of George Floyd. Together, we condemn the actions of those law enforcement officers responsible for Mr. Floyd's death ... We cannot ignore the video or his pleas for help. We must all learn from this and other tragic events so they are never repeated."

Gallant said police departments will review policies and procedures and will "continue to enhance training to include important topics including implicit bias."

Westbrook Police Chief Janine Roberts said police department work hard to hire the best candiates.

Roberts issued a "call to action" to people of color and members of the minority and immigrant communities themselves.

Westbrook Police Chief says she continues to learn. She says her intent is a call to action. “If our actions don’t back up our word, then we don’t earn your trust.” — Roslyn Flaherty (@roslyn_flaherty) June 3, 2020

"To anybody who feels that they are oppressed by their law enforcement agencies, their public servants that wear the uniform of police officers, corrections, our district attorney's office, anything within the criminal justice system, I ask that you partner with us and bring that forward ... I can't try to change something if I don't know about it and if you're not satisfied with a service you've had or contact you've had with one with of my staff or even me ... then bring it forward."

Mufalo Chitam, executive director of the Maine Immigrants' Rights Coalition, did not immediately respond to NEWS CENTER Maine's request for comment.

RELATED: Police chiefs from Greater Portland speak about recent protests

RELATED: Deputy Mayor of Brewer charged with making false police report over racist Facebook comments

RELATED: A tale of two protests: organizers and majority urge peace, smaller group instigate police