Multiple police cruisers were seen around 9 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police responded to an incident at the Forest Avenue Walgreens location Tuesday night.

NEWS CENTER Maine was at the scene around 9 p.m., where multiple police cruisers were observed.

One person appeared to have been put in handcuffs and into a police cruiser.

NEWS CENTER Maine has reached out to Portland police to learn more, but have yet to hear back.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.