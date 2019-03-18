PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place at a Norway Savings Bank branch in Portland.

Police responded to the report around 4:30 p.m. at 446 Forest Ave.

The suspect is about 5 feet, 10 inches and has bushy brown eyebrows. He or she was last seen running across the parking lot of 449 Forest Avenue towards Back Cove.

The South Portland Police Department is using K-9 tracking to find the suspect.

According to Karen Hakala, senior VP of marketing at Norways Savings Bank, no one was harmed during the robbery.

The Norway Savings Bank branch on Forest Avenue will be closed for the rest of the day. Hakala said the branch expects to open again Tuesday morning.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details were immediately available.