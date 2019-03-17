PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department has identified a woman killed in the city on Sunday as Patricia Grassi, 59, of Portland.

An autopsy on Monday revealed that Grassi died by strangulation. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Grassi was reportedly discovered on Sunday, March 17 around 10:45 a.m. by Portland police officers who went to a home on 362 Cumberland Avenue to check on her well-being.

Gregory Vance, 61, of Portland was taken into custody at the scene and charged with Grassi's murder. He and Grassi were domestic partners, according to police.

Vance is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.