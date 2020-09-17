x
Portland police identify 27-year-old who died in a motorcycle crash last week

Police say Dakota Matthews, 27, of Biddeford died after being hit on his motorcycle by a car on Auburn Street.
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department has identified the 27-year-old man who died last Tuesday in Portland after being hit by a car while driving a motorcycle.

Police say Dakota Matthews of Biddeford was driving a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Tuesday, Sept. 8, when he was hit by a 2002 BMW sedan. The accident occurred around 3:21 p.m. in the area of 91 Auburn Street. 

The BMW was operated by Jack Chellis, 68, of Falmouth. 

Matthews sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital where he later died. 

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident or have information to please call them at 207-874-8532 or 207-874-8575.

