Portland police identify 27-year-old who died in a motorcycle crash last week

Police say Dakota Matthews, 27, of Biddeford died after being hit on his motorcycle by a car on Auburn Street.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department has identified the 27-year-old man who died last Tuesday in Portland after being hit by a car while driving a motorcycle.

Police say Dakota Matthews of Biddeford was driving a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Tuesday, Sept. 8, when he was hit by a 2002 BMW sedan. The accident occurred around 3:21 p.m. in the area of 91 Auburn Street.

The BMW was operated by Jack Chellis, 68, of Falmouth.

Matthews sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital where he later died.