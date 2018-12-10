PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — "Taco" 'bout a fun time. Portland Police went head-to-head with Portland Firefighters in a taco eating contest to raise money for charity.

Taco battle between Portland Police and Firefighters

Six police officers from Portland Police Dept. competed against six firefighters from the Portland Fire Dept. Thursday night at The Battle of the Badges Taco Gigante at Margaritas in Portland.

Portland Police Dept ate their gigantic tacos before the Portland Firefighters could guzzle theirs down.

The police officers were licking their chops before the firefighters could guzzle their enormous tacos Police officers won $250 that they donated to K9s On the Front Line, which is a Maine non-profit that provides trained service dogs to military veterans who are dealing with PTSD.

