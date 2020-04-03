PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department announced on their Facebook page Wednesday that they are changing a long-standing policy on officer tattoos.

The department says while they do pride themselves on upholding longstanding traditions, they are ready to realize that in the 200 years of statehood, Maine is now a different place.

While the policy for officer tattoos in the past was seen as unacceptable and unprofessional, they now recognize tattoos are viewed more as a form of self-expression and are much more socially acceptable.

The department says professionalism is defined as “the conduct, aims, or qualities that characterize or mark a profession or a professional person" not by the art on your body. That being said there are still a few regulations in place.

Face, neck and hand tattoos, with the exception of a ring on each hand, are prohibited.

The Chief of Police makes the final decision as to what is allowed and what is not.