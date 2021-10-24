Portland Police arrest man following standoff on State Street

Police arrested Carlos Dubon of Portland after police say he pointed a handgun at traffic, refused to leave apartment

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police have arrested a man following a more than five hour standoff on State Street in Portland on Sunday.

According to Portland Police spokesperson David Singer, police arrested Carlos Dubon, 26, of Portland. Police say they were called to the area of 62 State Street shortly after 11:30 a.m. for reports of a man pointing handgun at traffic.

Singers says when officers arrived, a person could still be seen holding the firearm. According to police, the suspect refused to follow commands of Portland Police Officers and fled into 62 State Street.

The Portland Police Department Special Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiations also responded to the call. Officers worked to get additional residents out of the apartment building safely.

Police are still on scene at 62 State Street in Portland. Police are heavily armed & using tactical gear. Crisis negotiation team also on scene with a number of roads closed. We’ve seen a few people safely escorted out of the building by police. No official word on the incident pic.twitter.com/RKYPZzTEsJ — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) October 24, 2021

According to police, after hours of negation, chemical munitions were used to help draw out the suspect from the building. According to Police, Dubon was arrested shortly before 5:00 pm.

Dubon was transported to Maine Medical Center for precautionary reasons, according to police. He will then be held at Cumberland County Jail.

Dubon is charged with Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon, Reckless Conduct, Refusal to Submit to Arrest, Violation of Conditions of Release and Creating a Police Standoff. Singer says officers served a search warrant on Dubon’s apartment after he was in custody and collected evidence.

Police say Jose Dubon, also of Portland, was also arrested on scene and charged with Obstructing Government Administration and Refusal to Submit to Arrest.

According to Police Police Major Jason King, crews were also ventilating the building.

The scene cleared shortly before 6:00 p.m.