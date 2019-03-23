PORTLAND, Maine — Two homicides and a shooting shook the Portland community last weekend. With one case still unsolved, some members of the Muslim and Somali communities are frustrated.

The Portland Police Department issued a unusual statement Friday, saying they are working diligently to complete the investigation of the shooting that killed Isahak Muse, 22, of Portland.

Muse, who graduated from Deering High School in 2015, was found dead inside of a home on Milton Street on March 16. Portland Police Lieutenant Robert Martin said Muse was shot during an altercation around 1:45 a.m. and had already died by the time police and paramedics arrived.

Nearly a week later, authorities are still investigating the incident, and no arrests have yet been made.

Some members of the Muslim and Somali communities are upset by the delayed process, since two other incidents -- a murder by strangulation and a non-deadly shooting -- that also happened that weekend in the city have already resulted in arrests.

"Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Isahak Muse," said Interim Portland Police Chief Vern Malloch on Friday. "Please know that Isahak’s death is the top priority of the Portland Police Department. We have assigned a team of investigators to this tragic case. They are working diligently, interviewing everyone involved."

Malloch said the department has met with Muse's family and has been in communication with them. He also acknowledged the community's concern and said there is a lot that need to be done to figure out exactly what happened that night.

"We have collected and are analyzing the evidence. We are confident that we have identified everyone who was present when Isahak was shot," said Malloch. "We are comparing the physical evidence to what we are being told happened."

Portland Police and City leaders have reportedly spoken with members of the Muslim and Somali communities to share the information they can and help with the grieving process.

Malloch said he wishes he could release more details about the case but said that doing so could jeopardize the outcome of the investigation.

"As you grieve, we ask for your patience and support as we work to complete a thorough investigation," said Malloch. "We will provide updates as we are able."