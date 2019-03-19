PORTLAND, Maine — He passed away more than two and a half centuries ago, but the city of Portland is honoring German composer and organist Johann Sebastian Bach on Wednesday.

That's because the renowned musician would have been 334 years old.

To celebrate the life of who some call the "high priest" of the pipe organ, Portland municipal organist James Kennerley will perform at Merrill Auditorium on 20 Myrtle Street Wednesday evening.

Anyone interested in attending the show can buy tickets for the March 20 performance at 7:30 p.m.

Those who attend will be able to watch Kennerley play and see the inside of the Kotzschmar organ, which has more than 7,100 pipes and a wind chest large enough to fit 50 people inside. The main organ chamber is so big, it could hold about six tractor-trailers.

Kennerley will be playing some of his own re-imagined versions of Bach's favorites, as well as the classics.

Thousands of musicians from around the world will be playing Bach's work in concert halls, parks, restaurants, and coffee shops to honor the late musician's life.