PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The city is currently accepting applications for the Business Assistance Program for Job Creation (BAP), an initiative intended to create jobs for low/moderate income individuals.

The Program has a budget of $140,000 from the federal Community Development Block Grant, and applicants can seek up to $20,000 of matching funds. The grants can be used for machinery and inventory, payment of salaries, and other working capital needs, but businesses must hire one or two full-time low/moderate income people within nine months.

The BAP grants are open to startups and existing businesses. But for every $10,000 in grant funds, a business owner is required to match it dollar-for-dollar their own private funds. At least half of the private funds most be the business owner's cash.

Details on the program can be found at the City of Portland's website, or by contact Nelle Hanig, Business Programs Manager in the Economic Development Department.

