MAINE, USA — After comparing more than 180 cities across 41 indicators of safety, WalletHub has included both Portland and Lewiston in its 2019 "Safest Cities in America" rankings.

Lewiston came in at #19 in the personal finance website's safety rankings, while Portland is ranked 31st. Boston is also listed at #99.

The rankings are not simply based on physical safety but also on aspects such as financial safety and digital safety. Each city was given an overall ranking as well as individual rankings for home and community safety, natural disaster risk, and financial safety.

Portland is ranked 75th in home and community safety, 11th in natural disaster risk, and 21st in financial safety. Lewiston is ranked 56th in home and community safety, 12th in natural disaster risk, and 30th in financial safety.

Three New England cities are listed in the Top 10: South Burlington, VT at #5; Nashua, NH at #8; and Warwick, RI at #10.

