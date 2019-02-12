PORTLAND, Maine — Mayor-elect Kate Snyder is scheduled to take the oath of office Monday at noon, becoming the first woman elected by voters as Portland's mayor.

According to the Portland Press Herald, Portland has had eight women serve as mayor in its 233-year history, but none had been elected mayor in a citywide vote until Snyder's victory last month.

In 2019, women hold leadership posts in all three branches of state government. Although gender was not a major focus during the campaign, Snyder defeated three men to win the seat.

The Portland Press Herald wrote in an article, "Portland's history shows how Monday’s inauguration at City Hall will culminate a recent and dramatic shift in local politics, part of a well-documented national surge of women running for and winning political offices across the United States."

Kate Snyder spoke to the Portland Press Herald, and said, “I think there’s an opportunity to bring female voices to the table in a way that maybe has not been done as explicitly in the past. I don’t know what that means yet. I have thoughts about engaging voices in new ways, but it’s not just female voices. It’s other voices. It’s youth voices. It’s elderly voices.”

