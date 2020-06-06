PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Mayor Kate Snyder and the members of Portland's city council will speak at a press confernce Saturday afternoon at what is labeled as a "response" message.

The press release is unclear if it is a response to last night's peaceful raly or an upcoming rally.

Friday's massive Black Lives Matter protest in Portland was the largest yet in the city.

Thousands of people took to the streets for eight hours to symbolize the approximately eight minutes a police officer was kneeling on George Floyd's neck.

Some members of the protest were critical of Portland City Manager Jon Jennings.

With the words 'we can't breathe' projected onto the building, organizers demanded the immediate removal of Jennings. They also called for sweeping policy change to help minority communities and people of color.

Creating a COVID-19 equity task force, shutting down Long Creek Youth Correctional Facility and banning facial recognition technology were among their long list of demands.

Jennings has a long political career, having worked for then Sec of Defense John Kerry as well as several positions within Bill Clinton's administration.

