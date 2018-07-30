PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) –

The newest upgrade to Portland's International Marine terminal is officially ready for use.

If you've driven over the Casco Bay Bridge over the last couple of weeks, you may have noticed a new 107 foot tall crane at the port.

It's the latest addition the site which has undergone a rapid, multi-million dollar rehab over the past five years.

The crane has a lifting capacity of 124 tons and was brought fully assembled to Maine all the way from Germany.

Governor LePage was at a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the port on Monday and called the public and private efforts to expand the port a success.

“There has been over $50 million invested and its only beginning,” said LePage “There's a great opportunity when we bring cold storage here and we continue growing that partnership.”

Officials at the unveiling also said there are still plans to build a cold storage facility at the site.

A previous controversial proposal to build a cold storage warehouse was shot down when a company backed out of that project.

No timeline was given for construction of a new facility.

