BAR HARBOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A 26-year-old Portland man is okay after falling 60 feet on the Precipice Trail in Acadia National Park Monday.

According to park officials, the man was climbing one of the rung sections when he fell. He was grabbing a rock overhead to pull himself up when the rock gave way, sending him tumbling.

Rangers first got 911 calls around 6 p.m. and found the man with broken bones and cuts, but non-life threatening injuries.

It took four hours for rescue crews to carry the man out. He was eventually transported to Mount Desert Island Hospital. Fog prevented rescue crews from using a helicopter.

“We are very grateful to all the rescuers who worked together to get this visitor to medical attention,” said Superintendent Kevin Schneider. “Having these highly trained and dedicated rescuers makes a significant difference when an accident of this nature occurs.”

All rescuers were off the trail by 1:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

© NEWS CENTER Maine