PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man who was been missing since Friday.

Peter Higgins, 29, of Portland was reported missing by his family, resulting in a notice put out by police on Wednesday, May 29.

Higgins was last seen sometime in the afternoon on May 24 at his Brighton Avenue address. He reportedly left all of his belongings in his room and didn't tell anyone where he was going.

Higgins does not work and does not have a vehicle. Police say he has been known to camp and hike, but it is unusual for him to be gone this long.

Higgins is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He stands at about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 155 pounds.

Police say Higgins usually walks or rides his bike to get places.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.