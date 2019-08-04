PORTLAND, Maine — The man arrested in connection to the death of 22-year-old Isahak Muse made his first appearance at Cumberland County Superior Court Tuesday morning.

Portland Police apprehended 24-year-old Mark Cardilli Jr. April 5.

In the courtroom Tuesday morning Cardilli's lawyer entered a plea of not guilty as he stood beside him. The judge ordered Cardilli be held without bail.

Muse was shot and killed March 16 after an altercation at a home on Milton Street, according to police.

Police said Cardilli Jr. lives at that address with his family.

Cardilli is a former member of the police department's "explorer" program. It allows high school students to learn more about careers in law enforcement.