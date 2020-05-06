PORTLAND, Maine — The City of Portland is preparing for what is expected to be a long evening of Black Lives Matter protests.

Organizers behind the protest plan to march in the streets starting Friday afternoon through to the early morning hours Saturday. One Facebook event scheduled the demonstration until 1 a.m.

RELATED: Rallies and marches planned throughout the weekend to protest police brutality and call for social justice

Most of the previous six demonstrations have remained peaceful this week, with the exception of a smaller group of protesters damaging several businesses late Tuesday night.

Some buildings were already boarded up along Congress Street as of noon out of an abundance of caution.

Portland Police confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine that they are prepared for the night's event, but are not issuing any kind of curfew.

RELATED: Three arrested following peaceful protest in Portland Wednesday

There is some concern about out-of-state groups attending though, according to officials, given that President Trump is visiting the state.

Officials said there was also a report that some organizers decided to pull out of the demonstration out of fear it could become more heated than previous nights.

NEWS CENTER Maine will provide LIVE streaming coverage.

This story will be updated.

PREVIOUS PROTESTS